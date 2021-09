Insecure wrapped the filming for its fifth and final season in June, and now, the HBO series is giving fans a quick foreshadowing. Titled “One last chance for a little reflection,” the one-minute clip opens with Issa Rae’s character and her iconic secondary person, “mirror b***h,” with a narration saying, “Wow Issa, you were so simple then. I just wanna be drama-free and happy. I keep frontin’ to everybody like I’m not scared about what’s next for me, but I am terrified.”