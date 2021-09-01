Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Now is the time to prepare for future disasters

Sylva Herald
 5 days ago

A lesson we can learn from our neighbors to the east is that it is never a bad time to get prepared for a disaster. September is National Preparedness Month. This month brings awareness to all forms of disaster and emergencies that can happen and how to best prepare for them. These include, but are not limited to, tornadoes and hurricanes, home fires, floods, landslides, wildfires, winter weather, earthquakes and even cybersecurity. This year’s theme is “Prepare to Protect. Preparing for disasters is protecting everyone you love.”

www.thesylvaherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disaster Preparedness#Earthquake#Pets#Extreme Weather#Jackson County Extension
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Friends and fellow artists pay tribute to Michael K. Williams

(CNN) — Following Michael K. Williams' sudden passing, his friends, fellow actors and directors are paying tribute to the talented star. "The Wire" creator David Simon wrote in on Twitter that he was "gutted." Williams played Omar on the classic HBO series. "Michael was a fine man and a rare...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

DOJ says it will 'protect' women seeking abortions in Texas

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said it will protect women who are seeking abortions in the state of Texas amid turmoil following the passage of a controversial restrictive abortion law in the state. In a press release, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the department will explore “all options”...
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Top official at nation's largest LGBTQ group fired over ties to Cuomo

The president of Human Rights Campaign, the country’s largest LGBTQ advocacy organization, was fired Monday after a report found he tried to help discredit an accuser of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the group said. Alphonso David was fired effective immediately after an internal investigation was completed and the...
LawPosted by
Fox News

South Carolina attorney pushed out of firm day before he was shot

South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh resigned from his law firm after he learned he was being investigated for the misappropriation of millions of dollars the day before he was allegedly shot in the head on a rural road, the New York Times first reported. Murdaugh’s law firm, PMPED, founded by...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban look set to unveil new government after claiming Panjshir

Nearly 20 years after being toppled by American forces, the Taliban on Tuesday said they were poised to unveil the new government of Afghanistan. On Monday, the militant group declared they were in control of Panjshir province, the last holdout of anti-Taliban forces in the country after their sweep of Afghanistan last month. Their claims were refuted by the resistance forces that said they were still fighting the militants in the area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy