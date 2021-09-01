Now is the time to prepare for future disasters

A lesson we can learn from our neighbors to the east is that it is never a bad time to get prepared for a disaster. September is National Preparedness Month. This month brings awareness to all forms of disaster and emergencies that can happen and how to best prepare for them. These include, but are not limited to, tornadoes and hurricanes, home fires, floods, landslides, wildfires, winter weather, earthquakes and even cybersecurity. This year’s theme is “Prepare to Protect. Preparing for disasters is protecting everyone you love.”