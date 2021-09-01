Cancel
Oxford, NC

State teacher of the year visits Granville schools

By Ebony Duell eduell@hendersondispatch.com;
Henderson Daily Dispatch
OXFORD— North Carolina’s Teacher of the Year, Eugenia Floyd, visited Granville County Schools this week, spending time at Tar River Elementary and Butner-Stem Middle School touring the buildings and speaking with administrators, teachers and students.

She was joined by Superintendent Alisa McLean, Granville County school board members, Granville County Teacher of the Year Samala Dawson-Robinson and administrators of Tar River and Butner-Stem.

Floyd has been touring school districts across the state, Granville County being her ninth. She says the only differences she’s seen in the districts while touring have been the way educators meet the needs of the students in their district.

“Educators in the school districts are doing what they need to do to meet the children in their communities,” said Floyd. “Any differences I’m seeing as far as the work that we’re doing, it’s really for our children because we as educators want to meet our children where they are.”

Floyd says she is working with all of the regional 2021 teachers of the year as a collective. She says it’s been a goal of theirs to elevate their teachers’ voices so that they can help their students.

“I want to make sure that all the voices, especially the educators’ voices, are heard because, by supporting educators, we are supporting our children,” Floyd said. “At the end of the day, we work for children and that is our goal all day every day so what better voice than the person that is in the classroom with them every day, all day.”

Floyd is a native of Granville County, and her aunt taught at the former Mary Potter Middle School.

She began her career as a teacher assistant at Morris Grove Elementary School and there found her love for teaching. She currently teaches in Chapel Hill at Mary Scroggs Elementary School.

