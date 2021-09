Looking after your child’s physical health is often a case of keeping up-to-date with doctor’s appointments and vaccinations, but taking care of their mental health can be a lot more tricky.Worryingly, figures show that young people’s wellbeing is currently on the decline. According to a new report from The Children’s Society, more than 300,000 UK children were estimated to be unhappy with their lives before the pandemic.The charity are now warning of a “deeply distressing” downward trend in wellbeing, with 6.7 per cent of children aged 10 to 15 not happy with their lives overall in 2018-2019, up from 3.8...