CULVER, Ind. — Driving around you can see this year's crops look in good shape, but what you can't see is a new pest is devastating some Indiana farm fields. Farmers in Culver said it took less than two days for the fall armyworms to march across this field and eat most of the leaves on the hay and alfalfa plants. The fall armyworm came to the state from the south due to high winds that brought moths to the area.