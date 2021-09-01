Cancel
Iowa State

Unemployment insurance tax rates for Iowa employers will not increase for 2022

By Mary Stroka
swiowanewssource.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – The tax rates Iowa employers pay for unemployment benefits in 2022 will remain at 2021 levels, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced this week. This is the fifth consecutive year the tax rates will be in Table 7, the news release said. Table 7, one of eight tables the Iowa Workforce Development can select per calendar year under Iowa law, is the second lowest rate the law allows.

