Monroe County, PA

Flood Warning issued for Monroe, Northampton by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 18:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Monroe; Northampton The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Warning for Northwestern Warren County in northwestern New Jersey Northwestern Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania Carbon County in northeastern Pennsylvania Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 1000 PM EDT. * At 404 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. And a couple additional inches of rainfall will be possible this afternoon. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Lehighton, Mount Pocono, East Stroudsburg, Tobyhanna, Palmerton, Jim Thorpe, Nesquehoning, Weatherly, Delaware Water Gap, Sun Valley, Pocono Raceway, and Long Pond. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 1. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 277 and 314. Interstate 380 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 12. Northeast Extension between mile markers 72 and 97.

alerts.weather.gov

