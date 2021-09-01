Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

New Dragon Science Under Way Ahead of Friday’s Spacewalk

SpaceRef
 7 days ago

The Expedition 65 crew continued unloading a variety of cargo including rodents from the SpaceX Cargo Dragon today. The International Space Station residents are also headlong into preparations for two Russian spacewalks and one U.S. spacewalk. Flight Engineers Shane Kimbrough of NASA and Thomas Pesquet of ESA (European Space Agency)...

www.spaceref.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Akihiko Hoshide
Person
Shane Kimbrough
Person
Thomas Pesquet
Person
Megan Mcarthur
Person
Pyotr Dubrov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Space Agency#Nasa Tv#Spacex#Russian#U S Destiny#The Rodent Research#Dragon#Nanoracks#Jaxa#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Russia
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

Astronauts in space will soon resurrect an AI robot friend called CIMON

An AI-powered robot with a digital face is ready for a new mission on the International Space Station. The robot, called CIMON-2 (it's short for Crew Interactive Mobile Companion) worked alongside two European astronauts on past missions to the station in recent years and just got a software upgrade that will enable it to perform more complex tasks with a new human crewmate later this year.
Aerospace & DefenseInternational Business Times

NASA Confirms Perseverance Mars Rover Got Its First Piece Of Rock

NASA confirmed Monday that its Perseverance Mars rover succeeded in collecting its first rock sample for scientists to pore over when a future mission eventually brings it back to Earth. "I've got it!" the space agency tweeted, alongside a photograph of a rock core slightly thicker than a pencil inside...
Redondo Beach, CAPhys.org

NASA readies James Webb space telescope for December launch

NASA plans to launch the James Webb Space Telescope into orbit Dec. 18, 2021, to serve as the premier deep space observatory for the next decade. The agency set the new target launch date in coordination with Arianespace after Webb recently and successfully completed its rigorous testing regimen – a major turning point for the mission. The new date also follows Arianespace successfully launching an Ariane 5 rocket in late July and scheduling a launch that will precede Webb. The July launch was the first for an Ariane 5 since August 2020.
Aerospace & Defenseastronomynow.com

NASA, ESA target 18 December for long-awaited James Webb launch

NASA, the European Space Agency and Arianespace say they’re now targeting December 18 for launch of the James Web Space Telescope, the $9.7 billion successor to the ageing Hubble Space Telescope. Prime contractor Northrop Grumman recently completed final testing and is preparing to the new telescope for shipment from Los...
Berkeley, CASpaceRef

Advanced Space Celebrates Confirmation for ESCAPADE – Twin Mars Mission Unique mission design aids in success of the science team

Advanced Space is pleased to be a part of the team led by the University of California, Berkeley, on the NASA Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers (ESCAPADE) mission. Advanced Space has supported ESCAPADE’s mission design through many design cycles, seeking ways to make this new approach to planetary exploration successful. The Advanced Space team not only ensured ESCAPADE is set up for success but also performed under a tightly constrained schedule. ESCAPADE has now been confirmed by NASA in the Key Decision Point C review. This critical review assessed launch readiness based on the preliminary mission design; the confirmation means ESCAPADE will progress to launch.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

NASA OIG: NASA's Construction Of Facilities

NASA facilities and infrastructure-including offices, laboratories, launch complexes, test stands, and wind tunnels- are necessary components for exploring the Moon and Mars, facilitating the commercial space industry, conducting aeronautics research, and studying Earth and space sciences. NASA manages $40 billion in facility assets with an inventory of more than 5,000 buildings and structures; however, over 75 percent of this infrastructure is beyond its design life and the Agency faces a deferred maintenance backlog of $2.66 billion as of 2020. To address these challenges and mitigate risks to current and future missions, NASA's Construction of Facilities (CoF) program focuses on modernizing NASA's infrastructure through consolidation into fewer, more efficient, sustainable facilities and repairing failing infrastructure to reduce overall maintenance costs.
Aerospace & DefenseIFLScience

JWST Delayed Again – But Only For A Few Weeks (Fingers Crossed)

The Hubble Space Telescope's successor, JWST has famously been subjected to many delays over the many, many years since it was meant to first launch. NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), and the Canadian Space Agency have just announced the latest delay but this time it's only a few weeks. The next generation space observatory launch date has been shifted from October 31 to December 18, 2021 (hopefully).
Aerospace & DefenseNASA

Crew Readies for Thursday, Sunday Spacewalks as Science Rolls On

Two Expedition 65 cosmonauts are ready for their second spacewalk to continue outfitting Russia’s new science module on Thursday. Meanwhile, another spacewalk is due to take place on Sunday to modify the International Space Station’s power system. Cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov wrapped up their spacewalk reviews and Orlan...
Aerospace & DefenseArs Technica

The James Webb telescope has a bona fide launch date

NASA announced in August that the James Webb Space Telescope had passed its final ground-based tests and was being prepared for shipment to its launch site in Kourou, French Guiana. Now, the oft-delayed $10 billion telescope has an official launch date: December 18, 2021. The date was announced on Wednesday...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

SpaceX, NASA targeting April 15 for launch of Crew-4 mission to space station

Here's something to make the next Tax Day a little more bearable. SpaceX and NASA are targeting April 15, 2022, for the launch of the Crew-4 mission to the International Space Station, agency officials announced yesterday (Sept. 7). If all goes according to plan, a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule will launch that day atop a Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Rocket Flight to Sharpen NASA's Study of the Sun

It’s best not to look directly at the Sun, unless you’re one of NASA’s Sun-observing instruments. And even then, doing so will cause some damage. Exposure to the Sun degrades light sensors of all kinds, from the retinas in the human eye to instruments aboard NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory satellite, or SDO. Fortunately, with periodic calibrations, the latter can continue transmitting high-quality data to researchers on Earth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy