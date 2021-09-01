Toledo-Lucas County rental assistance applications closed, but more help is out there

Although the deadline to apply for rental assistance through a joint city/county program has passed, there’s still plenty of housing-related help in Toledo for those who need it.

That’s the message representatives from the city of Toledo, Lucas County, the Fair Housing Center, Pathway, and the Toledo-Lucas County Homelessness Board emphasized at a news conference Wednesday.

“The real focus of today is to make sure that folks in the community are aware that, while the city and the county’s program has closed the application process, there are other avenues to seek remedies to help folks pay their rent or resolve issues with their landlord,” Councilman Nick Komives said.

The federal government gave Toledo and Lucas County about $11.5 million for direct rental assistance to benefit income-eligible tenants. More than $2.2 million has been disbursed toward rent and utility payments, city officials said, and more than 1,900 completed applications were in various stages of review as of Wednesday.

The funding is awarded as a grant, not a loan, and it could cover current and future rent payments, past-due rent, late fees, new renter fees, security deposits, utility deposits, and utility payments. Tenants could apply for up to 12 months of assistance, and there was no dollar-amount cap.

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said it took longer than anyone would like to process applications, but he’s confident there are enough in the hopper to get the current batch of funding into the hands of landlords and keep tenants housed.

“The money has red tape attached to it,” he said. “The guidelines, the qualifications, crossing the Ts and dotting the Is, all of that was a very labor-intensive process and it was among the reasons that it was logistically a little more difficult to get this $10 million out the door.”

Officials said they are collaborating with Toledo Municipal Court by reviewing daily eviction filings and expediting those tenants’ assistance applications.

Jay Black, Pathways’ chief executive officer, is working to make sure renters in financial trouble don’t end up in housing court and wants residents to know his organization has a separate pot of money to use to help. Pathways receives its rental assistance funds from the state, and Mr. Black said he has about $19 million to work with.

He said Pathways has a little more flexibility than the city or county for distributing the funds, and the need is there. He’s taking calls from people in need who had never sought financial help before the pandemic.

“This has been an eye-opening experience. The pandemic has reached every segment of our society,” Mr. Black said.

Rachel Gagnon, executive director of the Toledo Lucas County Homelessness Board, said her organization also has rental assistance available for those who qualify, as well as other services that may help keep people safely housed.

She encouraged anyone who needs housing or utilities-related assistance to call the United Way of Greater Toledo’s 2-1-1 line so trained staff can point them toward the assistance that will best address their problem.

In addition to rental assistance, the Fair Housing Center is positioned to address cases of housing discrimination and mediate conflicts between landlords and tenants.

Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken said the pandemic has reinforced the fact that access to quality, affordable housing is a problem that still needs attention in Toledo.

“We need to focus on how we get more affordable housing built and maintained in our community,” he said. “We’re always just reacting when people are losing housing, we’re not solving the other end of the problem.”