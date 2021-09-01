Cancel
Economy

Tom Kohn joins CALS as safety coordinator

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Aug. 16, 2021, Tom Kohn joined the CALS Office of the Dean and Director as safety coordinator. In this role, he is responsible for developing, supporting, managing, and promoting comprehensive multidisciplinary safety programs to maintain a safe and healthy environment for faculty, staff, students, and visitors at CALS. This involves assisting departments and agricultural research stations with their safety programs; monitoring compliance; coordinating trainings; providing guidance; and helping to foster a strong culture of safety at CALS.

