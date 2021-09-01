Tom Kohn joins CALS as safety coordinator

We’d like to introduce you to one of the School of Education’s newest faculty members.​​. Title: Professor, Department of Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis. For the past 18 years, I have been on the faculty at Indiana University. Prior to joining the faculty, I was an attorney in Chicago. Before practicing law, I was a public high school French teacher in the Arkansas/Mississippi Delta region. I earned my undergraduate degree in French, international relations, and political science at UW–Madison. I also earned my JD and PhD at UW. My master’s in education and social policy is from Harvard University.