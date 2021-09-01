'Becoming Cousteau' Doc Trailer About the Iconic Environmentalist
"We are dealing with the fate of mankind." National Geographic + Story Syndicate have unveiled an official trailer for a documentary called Becoming Cousteau, the latest film from two-time Oscar nominee and two-time Emmy Winning director Liz Garbus (The Farm, Angola USA, What Happened, Miss Simone?). This will be premiering at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival this weekend before it opens in theaters in October. Explorer, inventor, filmmaker, legend, Becoming Cousteau, examines the life and legacy of one of the 20th century's most renowned environmentalists. Its focus will be on the inventor-explorer-filmmaker revolution, Capt. Jacques-Yves Cousteau, giving mankind the resources to explore the ocean with the Aqua Lung, calling attention to ocean pollution, and his longtime collaboration. The film also chronicles his personal life, the creation of The Cousteau Society and the crucial work they do, and his evolution into one of the most important environmental voices of the 20th century, whose words & images are more vital today than ever. I cannot wait to watch!! I've always wanted to learn the full story of Jacques Cousteau and his life.www.firstshowing.net
Comments / 0