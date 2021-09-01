Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

The Sackler family has won immunity from all future opioid lawsuits

By Brian Mann/NPR
Posted by 
WITF
WITF
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Members of the Sackler family who are at the center of the nation’s deadly opioid crisis have won sweeping immunity from opioid lawsuits linked to their privately owned company Purdue Pharma and its OxyContin medication. Federal Judge Robert Drain approved a bankruptcy settlement on Wednesday that grants the Sacklers “global...

www.witf.org

Comments / 0

WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
691K+
Views
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luther Strange
Person
Ryan Hampton
Person
Nan Goldin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Opioids#Oxycontin#Purdue Pharma#Npr#Doj#The Department Of Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
IndustryPosted by
Lootpress

Companies: $26B settlement of opioid lawsuits to move ahead

Four companies in the drug industry said Saturday that enough states had agreed to a settlement of lawsuits over the opioid crisis for them to move ahead with the $26 billion deal. An announcement from the three largest U.S. drug distribution companies and a confirmation from drugmaker Johnson & Johnson,...
BusinessAntelope Valley Press

Legal shield for Purdue Pharma owners

The end of the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy case has left a bitter taste for those who wanted to see more accountability for members of the Sackler family. The Sacklers will give up ownership of the company, go out of the international opioid business and pay $4.5 billion in cash and charitable assets under the settlement. But they also will escape any future liability over the nation’s addiction and overdose crisis as part of the deal that was given preliminary approval this week by a federal bankruptcy judge.
EducationArkansas Online

Opioids deal set but families seethe

Among the families who lost children and other loved ones in the nation's opioid crisis, many had held out hope of someday facing OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and its owners in a courtroom. That prospect all but vanished Wednesday after a bankruptcy judge conditionally approved a settlement worth an estimated...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
9&10 News

Purdue Pharma Bankruptcy Plan Would Settle Opioid Lawsuits

A federal bankruptcy judge gave conditional approval to a multi-billion dollar plan that would settle lawsuits against Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin. Now some state attorneys general and families of overdose victims say the punishment doesn’t go nearly far enough. Purdue Pharma is blamed for being a catalyst of...
IndustryWebMD

Judge Conditionally Approves Purdue Pharma OxyContin Deal

Sept. 2, 2021 -- A judge says he’s ready to approve a complex settlement involving Purdue Pharma, the pharmaceutical giant that manufactured the highly addictive prescription drug OxyContin, and scores of public and private entities that sued the company. In the most controversial point of the settlement, the Sackler family,...
Medical & BiotechWashington Post

Purdue Pharma OxyContin Ruling Lets Sacklers Off the Hook

There is only one bankruptcy judge in White Plains, New York: Robert D. Drain, a former bankruptcy lawyer who has been on the bench for nearly two decades. That means, of course, that if a company decides to file for bankruptcy in White Plains, Drain will preside over its restructuring.
New York City, NYchautauquatoday.com

New York AG James Helps Secure $4.5 Billion from Sackler Family for Role in Opioid Crisis

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Wednesday that she has secured more than $4.5 billion from the Sackler family and foundations that they control for their role in fueling the opioid crisis. A mediated agreement was conditionally approved by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York that forces the Sacklers to pay billions to fund prevention, treatment, and recovery programs in communities across the country; shuts down the company they own and control, Purdue Pharma; and ends the Sacklers' ability to manufacture opioids ever again. Additionally, the agreement will make public tens of millions of documents related to the company and the family's roles in igniting the opioid epidemic, requiring unprecedented disclosure about the role that Purdue and the Sacklers played in hooking Americans on opioids.
IndustryWashington Times

Judge set to rule on OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s settlement plan

A New York judge is expected to rule Wednesday on a bankruptcy settlement that would shield the Sackler family, which owns OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, from future lawsuits over the opioid crisis. If U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain approves it, members of the Sackler family would pay $4.5 billion and...
Industrykfgo.com

Judge to rule on Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan that shields Sacklers

(Reuters) – A U.S. judge is expected to rule on Wednesday on OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s request to approve its bankruptcy reorganization plan that would shield the company’s Sackler family owners from future litigation over the opioid crisis. If U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain approves the deal, which Purdue values...
Medical & Biotech740thefan.com

Purdue Pharma judge urges opioid plan opponents to settle with Sacklers

(Reuters) – The judge overseeing Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy on Friday urged opponents of the OxyContin maker’s reorganization plan, which would resolve widespread opioid litigation, to settle quickly with the company’s Sackler family owners because it would save time and money on appeals later. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain in White...
BusinessVoice of America

Purdue Pharma Judge Says Sacklers Face 'Substantial Risk' of Liability

The judge overseeing Purdue Pharma's bankruptcy said Monday that some members of the Sackler family who own the OxyContin maker face a "substantial risk" of liability and could be on the hook for "huge amounts of money" over claims the company fueled the opioid epidemic. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain...

Comments / 0

Community Policy