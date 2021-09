Looking to kick back and enjoy the late days of summer with something non-alcoholic? There's been a real transformation going on in the world of non-alcoholic beverages.Craftspeople, mixologists and scientists have moved well beyond sweet “fake wines” and watery no-alcohol beers. There's now a bountiful selection of zero-proof drinks that don’t feel like a substitution for something, but rather like a stand-alone genre of sophisticated drink choices. Interest in a sober lifestyle has been growing for years, leading to the rise of mocktails and alcohol-free bars. The pandemic led even more people to question boozy drinking habits as they...