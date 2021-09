Edna W. Tuttle, 97, passed away peacefully on Aug. 28, 2021, surrounded by family. Edna was born Dec. 19,1923, to Will J. and Arrie Prescott Wainright in Charlton County. She grew up on a farm in the Depression years and learned to work hard and help others at an early age. She graduated as an RN from Grady Hospital in Atlanta and joined the U.S. Army Nurse Corps, serving as a lieutenant during World War ll.