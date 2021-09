The New York Giants practice squad is filling out for the 2021 NFL season. The Giants have made several practice squad signings so far including, David Sills, David Moa, as well as 4 offensive lineman. The Giants claimed Justin Hilliard, Collin Johnson and Quincy Roche off of the NFL waiver wire. The Giants 53-man roster was released yesterday and the final additions to the Giants practice squad are being made today with the NFL regular season just around the corner. New York Giants Now host Marshall Green breaks down the latest Giants rumors and touches on the Giants news today around the NYG practice squad additions in this video!