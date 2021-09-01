Bruce Willis in Another Dull Crime Thriller 'Survive the Game' Trailer
"I've been chasing their boss forever… this might go south." Lionsgate has released the official trailer for another cheap, cheesy action thriller called Survive the Game. Not to be confused with any of the other "Survive" films recently, including Survive the Night (which also has Bruce Willis funny enough). This is yet another of these films that will make you wonder "why is Bruce Willis making such trashy movies all the time over and over these days?!" There's not much to this one: a man's life on his farm is interrupted when a cop and a pair of dangerous criminals show up. Outnumbered, three heroes must use stealth, smarts, and good shooting to take down the drug-dealing mob. Starring Chad Michael Murray, Bruce Willis, Swen Temmel, Donna D'Errico, Zack Ward, Sean Kanan, and Sarah Roemer. You can easily refer to this one as the "Bruce Willis on a farm action movie" if you want to invite friends over for a movie night. Or not.www.firstshowing.net
