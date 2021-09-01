Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

10 commonly leased vehicles that can be sold for a profit

arcamax.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article10 commonly leased vehicles that can be sold for a profit. In 2020, about 15 million cars were sold in the United States. Most Americans bought their new vehicles outright, but about one of every four vehicles were sold via a lease option. Leases allow buyers to drive a car for some contracted time frame—most often three years—while they make monthly payments until the lease expiration date. It’s an arrangement with several advantages, especially for the foreseeable future, despite the bounce back in the economy.

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Gm#Vehicles#Fuel Efficiency#Leases#Americans#Experian#Suv#Toyota#Motorbiscuit Com#Motor Trend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Related
Buying CarsAutoweek.com

The 15 Best Leased Cars to Buy Now and Sell for a Profit

A car leased three years ago is worth way more now at the end of its lease than was predicted. The humble Volkswagen Tiguan leads the list with a 61.3% increase. But the Camaro is worth $12,346 more in cash. Yes, these are weird times we’re living in. You can’t...
Retailthedetroitbureau.com

Despite Rising Prices Used Car Values Can be Found

Auto sales are going strong in the U.S. right now on both the new and used vehicle fronts despite the fact prices are way up compared to last year. Although sales slowed in both segments in July, prices are beginning to decline as well. However, price isn’t the only measure of a vehicle’s value. There are several factors playing into what’s important for a buyer. Obviously availability is one, but also what’s the vehicle going to be worth when the buyer decides to move onto the next car, truck or SUV.
CarsConsumer Reports.org

Used Cars That Burn Oil—

It’s no secret that after a while, a worn-out engine is likely to burn some oil. But that shouldn’t happen in a well-maintained used car for at least 10 years, if ever. Consumer Reports, however, has found that there are several models built within the last decade that are known to burn oil at any mileage.
EconomyCleanTechnica

Why Tesla Has Sold Over One Million Model 3 Electric Vehicles — From An Owner

First, it is an amazing accomplishment for a startup car company like Tesla to even cross 1 million sales of a single model, let alone become capable of producing a million cars per year. This has become possible at Tesla because of Tesla’s production ramp in its California factory and its China gigafactory. With the Texas gigafactory and the German gigafactory on the cusp of starting production, Tesla will soon be producing five million cars per year. Bottom line: you can’t sell cars you don’t make, and Tesla is making an incredible number of cars.
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Chevy Camaro Lessees Should Buy Back Their Car And Sell It For Profit

The used car market is soaring right now, with record-high used car prices spurred on by the ongoing global microchip shortage and COVID-19 pandemic. Interestingly, lessees can take advantage of the current market conditions by purchasing their vehicle at the end of the lease term and selling it for profit. As it just so happens, the Chevy Camaro is one of the vehicles that could potentially offer the highest profit using this strategy.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Associated Press

Smartphone Connectivity Now Most Common Problem Cited by New-Vehicle Owners, J.D. Power Finds

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 31, 2021-- New-vehicle quality improves 2% from 2020, according to the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS), SM released today. This is slightly lower than the average rate of improvement (3%) seen during the past decade. Infotainment systems are the primary area preventing faster improvement, remaining the most problematic area for new-vehicle owners.
Buying Carsazbigmedia.com

Here are the 20 vehicles consistently selling over sticker price

Heading into the historically-hot-car-shopping Labor Day Weekend, buyers may be surprised to find themselves paying over sticker price for some of the most popular vehicles right now, according to a recent report from Autotrader. The laws of supply and demand are clearly at play in the current car-shopping environment, as the global microchip shortage and resulting automaker production delays continue to affect dealer inventories. Several popular, hard-to-find models currently have even harder to find deals, and buyers are paying well over MSRP as a result. After examining the latest data, Autotrader recently named the Toughest Twenty: 20 new vehicles consistently selling above full retail price.
CarsWPMI

Consumer Alert: Many pre-owned vehicles not road worthy

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The used car market is hotter than ever, but a lot of folks are learning the hard way that pre-owned cars can come with plenty of problems. “My car started making a weird noise; my air conditioner stopped working again; and then when I got home from my honeymoon, the check engine light came on. I’m done, I’m buying something else," said car owner Dan Barkyoumb.
Carsinformnny.com

July’s slowest-selling car in each state

The microchip shortage continues to impact new and used car sales as production interruptions lower car supply and force dealers to maintain tight inventory levels. Despite reduced inventory and heightened demand for both new and used cars overall, some vehicles defy this trend and languish on dealer lots. These slow-selling cars can present savings opportunities for car buyers, even in the current market.
CarsCNET

Peruse through every electric vehicle on sale for 2021 and its range

The list of electric cars on sale continues to grow every couple months, and as it grows, it's best to stay informed about how far each of these battery-powered machines can go. Even though you don't top these cars off with gas, you want to make sure their range suits your lifestyle.
Buying Carsinsideevs.com

Volkswagen Plans To Lease You Its Used ID Electric Vehicles

According to a recent report from Automotive News, Volkswagen will "crack an industry barrier" by offering its used all-electric ID vehicles for lease. Fortunately for those of us in the States, VW plans to include North America in the upcoming strategy. Volkswagen executives recently shared this information with Automotive News,...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Tesla sold 44,264 China-made vehicles in August, local deliveries up

BEIJING (Reuters) -U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc in August sold 44,264 China-made vehicles, including 31,379 for export, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Wednesday. Local sales of China-made vehicles jumped to 12,885 cars last month from 8,621 cars in July. Tesla’s sales in the first month of...
Buying CarsHouston Chronicle

How To Cash In On The High Value Of Your Leased Car

Leasing a car fundamentally means you can’t just sell it whenever you want, and with used-vehicle prices at record highs and some dealerships nearly out of cars, millions of lease customers are ruefully looking at trade-in values. As it happens, lease customers actually can cash in on those high prices, and many people already have, even if they can’t easily sell their vehicles outright.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

How Does Carfax Know If a Vehicle Has Had an Accident?

Carfax has become a reliable source for ranking vehicles and helping consumers with car shopping. But it also continues a long history of reporting accident and damage history. Carfax vehicle history reports have become the industry standard for ensuring everything is on the up-and-up with used cars. This web-based service helps break down the information barrier between a dealership and a buyer, putting everyone on the same negotiation level.
Buying Carsnny360.com

Some new cars now selling for more than their sticker price

If you’re looking to buy a new car, you can forget about getting a bargain — at least for now. With customers re-entering the market after last year’s pandemic shutdown and with a persistent shortage of computer chips that go into new vehicles, dealers don’t have enough cars and trucks on their lots to keep pace with demand.
CarsAutoGuide.com

5 Best Extended Warranties for Cars Over 100K Miles

As your car ages, it becomes more prone to expensive breakdowns, which is why many drivers consider an extended warranty for cars over 100K miles. Most manufacturer factory warranties expire well before this point, so without the extra coverage, you’ll be responsible for paying for repairs on your own. In...

Comments / 0

Community Policy