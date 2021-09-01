10 commonly leased vehicles that can be sold for a profit

Auto sales are going strong in the U.S. right now on both the new and used vehicle fronts despite the fact prices are way up compared to last year. Although sales slowed in both segments in July, prices are beginning to decline as well. However, price isn’t the only measure of a vehicle’s value. There are several factors playing into what’s important for a buyer. Obviously availability is one, but also what’s the vehicle going to be worth when the buyer decides to move onto the next car, truck or SUV.