Men’s Cross Country Set To Open Season At Adelphi Panthers XC Invite

BOCA RATON, Fla. – In his first race for the Green and Blue, fifth-year senior Osman Humeida (South Riding, Va./Freedom HS/Virginia Tech) took the individual title at the FAU Invitational help the FGCU men's cross country team to a second place overall finish. The transfer from Virginia Tech finished eight seconds ahead of second place, while the Eagles average time of 16 minutes, 7 seconds was just one second behind first place Miami at the BA South County Regional Park.