Men’s Cross Country Set To Open Season At Adelphi Panthers XC Invite

scsuowls.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocation: Bethpage State Park (Farmingdale, N.Y.) The Southern Connecticut State University men's cross country team will begin their 2021 season on Sept. 3, 2021 at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, N.Y. for the Adelphi Panthers XC Invite. This will be the Owls' first meet since Nov. 9, 2019, when they competed in the NCAA Division II East Region Championships, and their first of seven meets currently scheduled this season. Southern Connecticut's 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

scsuowls.com

