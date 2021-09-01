States with the highest-paying home service jobs

It might come as a surprise, but there are a number of reasons why someone leaving the military might be seeking a job that doesn’t require a degree. Veterans who leave the military unsure of what they want to do might be hesitant to jump right into an educational program for fear of using GI Bill benefits to pursue a career they discover might not be right for them. Some veterans might want to try their hands at work that’s entirely new to them. Others might want to pass their GI Bill benefits to their children.