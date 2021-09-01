Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

States with the highest-paying home service jobs

arcamax.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States is currently in the throes of a skilled trades worker shortage. Across the board, the country doesn’t have enough qualified electricians, plumbers, HVAC technicians, and carpenters to meet the demand. One recent study found that many of the most in-demand jobs remain unfilled for at least a month. This comes as millions of Americans who were laid off during the early days of the coronavirus are looking for work.

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Maryland State
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Vocational Education#Home Service#Collar#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
EconomyPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Highest Hispanic Unemployment

The COVID-19 pandemic ushered in an unemployment crisis of historic magnitude. The national jobless rate more than tripled in a single month from 4.4% in March 2020 to 14.8% in April — a high not seen since the Great Depression. Though the majority of those jobs have since returned, the recovery has highlighted high levels […]
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
The Penny Hoarder

Teenagers in Big Demand for These Higher Paying Jobs

There may be no better time than now to be a teenager looking for a job. Many businesses are scrambling to find workers to fill spots that were held by adults, pre-pandemic. Those adults haven’t returned to the workforce yet, or at least they aren’t going back to their old jobs. It’s retail and hospitality industries that are hurting the most and teens are coming to the rescue.
Portland, ORKTVZ

Highest-paying jobs in Portland, Oregon

Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2020. Job descriptions are from O*NET. In Portland, the annual mean wage is $61,860 or 9.9%...
JobsMilitary.com

The 5 Highest-Earning Jobs That Don’t Require a Degree

It might come as a surprise, but there are a number of reasons why someone leaving the military might be seeking a job that doesn’t require a degree. Veterans who leave the military unsure of what they want to do might be hesitant to jump right into an educational program for fear of using GI Bill benefits to pursue a career they discover might not be right for them. Some veterans might want to try their hands at work that’s entirely new to them. Others might want to pass their GI Bill benefits to their children.
PoliticsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

Town With the Highest Poverty Rate in Every State

The COVID-19 pandemic sent the U.S. unemployment rate to 14.8% in April 2020, its highest level since the Great Depression. Normally, such an economic shock would result in a spike in the national poverty rate. However, due to three rounds of economic stimulus payments, some experts predict the poverty rate may actually decline substantially in […]
Real Estatefinance-commerce.com

What’s the outlook for urban service jobs?

Editor’s note: Business content from The New York Times will now be included with your subscription to Finance & Commerce. Not a subscriber? Start your subscription here. Restaurant Associates is not the company it used to be. It has long operated restaurants, catered events and run corporate dining rooms for clients including Google and the Smithsonian Institution. Now it employs about half of the 10,000 or so people it had on staff before the pandemic.
TrafficFOXBusiness

States with the highest Labor Day gas prices

The national average price for a gallon of gasoline has hovered around $3.18 for the last four days, according to AAA. This marks the most expensive Labor Day weekend for gas prices since 2014, although some areas will hit consumers' wallets harder than others. California is home to the most...
Grayson County, TXKTEN.com

Events spotlight good-paying jobs in Grayson County

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — A dozen career fairs are scheduled through the end of November at Workforce Solutions Texoma in Denison. PSSI, a food safety and manufacturing sanitation service, is offering thousands of job opportunities for anyone willing to work. With COVID-19 unemployment benefits ending for seven million Americans over...
EconomyIdaho8.com

Job openings rose to yet another record high in July

America has more job openings than it can fill. That has been a truth of the pandemic recovery. Now the Delta variant is threatening to make that even worse. In July, the number of jobs available in the United States climbed to 10.9 million, a new record high, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday.
BusinessPosted by
Syracuse.com

US hiring slows to just 235,000 jobs after 2 strong months

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers added just 235,000 jobs in August, a surprisingly weak gain after two months of robust hiring at a time when the delta variant’s spread has discouraged some people from flying, shopping and eating out. The unemployment rate dropped to 5.2% from 5.4% in July. The...
EconomyCNBC

Long-term unemployed workers still have access to federal jobless aid in these states

Millions of Americans and their families lost their access to pandemic unemployment insurance as several key programs expired over the weekend. Moving forward, the 2.8 million people collecting traditional UI as of August 14 will no longer see a $300 weekly enhancement. Some 5.4 million people drawing from Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which supports those not traditionally eligible for aid including freelancers and gig workers, will lose jobless benefits altogether.
Economy104.1 WIKY

As U.S. unemployment benefits end, firms hope for a wave of applicants

(Reuters) – Joe Perkins, head of Michigan-based auto supplier Mobex Global, marked Labor Day weekend this year as more than a holiday or a symbolic nod to U.S. workers. It now carries real-world significance as the lapse of federal unemployment benefits on Sept. 4 brings hope of a surge in job applicants to fill open positions that have kept his company 10% short of its hiring goals despite wage hikes and other incentives.

Comments / 0

Community Policy