One of the most magical times of year to visit East Sussex stalwart Rathfinny is for its harvest. There are two options available to you. For those keen to get involved, you can join the merry band of volunteers who tirelessly work at picking the grapes (it’s said to be a very jovial atmosphere, with a boombox played aloud and ample food and drink). If your preference is for a more relaxing visit, then you can book a staycation package, which includes a tour, tasting, dinner at the Harvest Marquee Restaurant and accommodation in the beautiful Flint Barns, giving you the opportunity to extend your visit with a trip to the neighbouring village of Alfriston, too, with its smart antique shops and countryside walks.