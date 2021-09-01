DeLuca embraces Norwalk homecoming

OLMSTED FALLS — The losses can be consuming.

Tom DeLuca spent his weekend trying to sift through what went wrong in Olmsted Falls’ 28-21 home loss vs. Brunswick on Aug. 27. It was a game the Bulldogs football team had led 21-14 at halftime, but costly mistakes let the game against a Division I program slip away.

It sent the head coach into the weekend letting it consume his focus. And then on Monday, DeLuca was jarred back into a positive reality.

He’s coming home.

A 1999 Norwalk High School graduate, DeLuca will be on the visiting sidelines coaching the Bulldogs (1-1) against the host Truckers (0-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Contractors Stadium at the Warren C. Whitney Athletic Complex.

“I’m excited — really excited about it,” DeLuca said. “The loss last week was difficult. It felt like a game where we had opportunities to win and we didn’t finish the way we needed to. That took a lot of my focus this past weekend, but just talking about it now — I’m excited to come back home and experience that Friday night lights atmosphere again at Whitney Field.”

A four-year varsity player, DeLuca earned Division III All-Ohio first team honors at defensive back for the Truckers in 1997 and 1998. He later became an All-OAC player and team captain at NCAA Div. III Baldwin-Wallace University.

This is his ninth year as head coach at Olmsted Falls. He previously spent time as an assistant coach at Tiffin Columbian and Westlake.

At Olmsted Falls, DeLuca has helped the Bulldogs return to prominence. After some lean years to start, the Bulldogs are 40-18 over the past five-plus seasons with four playoff victories and two regional runners-up finishes in Div. II.

But the only other time he coached at Norwalk was as an assistant at Columbian in 2005. It’s also the last time he attended a Norwalk game at Whitney Field.

“I have some family from both mom and dad’s side coming in to watch, so it will be good,” DeLuca said. “It will be different being on the opposing sideline, but I have a great relationship with (Norwalk) Coach (Todd) Fox that goes back many years.

“I respect him and the Norwalk program, so when Friday night rolls around we’ll be pretty excited for the opportunity.”

Also a state placer in wrestling at NHS, DeLuca and his older brother, Max, are in the Norwalk High Athletic Hall of Fame. In both football and wrestling, both siblings played for their father, Ron DeLuca.

As part of Friday’s festivities, Ron DeLuca will be honored for his 47 years of coaching a total of 99 seasons in football, wrestling, and track and field at Norwalk. Ron will be recognized prior to the National Anthem being played on Friday.

But the connections this Friday won’t stop with Tom DeLuca’s immediate family. Current NHS assistant coach Tyler Smith was DeLuca’s next door neighbor growing up in Norwalk. Current NHS athletic director, Josh Schlotterer, was not only a classmate but shared the same backfield with DeLuca as a player.

One of his position coaches in high school was Chip Battles, who he still frequently communicates with. Senior wide receiver and defensive back Sam Battles is Chip and Amy Battles’ youngest son, and one of the top players for the Truckers.

There will also be multiple players in uniform for Norwalk whose parents were in DeLuca’s graduating class of 1999.

“I talk to Chip quite a bit still. He texts me a lot of times and we talk football here and there so I have that relationship with him,” DeLuca said. “So when I started watching film on Norwalk this week, I’ve kind of singled in a bit on his son and watching him.

“It’s kind of fun to take a second to watch and see how he’s doing just as a curiosity from my friendship with his dad — and then obviously to see how he’s doing as the opposing coach. And Frank Staley’s son (Kade) is playing, too. Those guys either coached me or they were in school when I was young, and now I’m the coach on the other side against their sons. It will definitely be a good time and fun to experience that.”

DeLuca and his wife, Cassandra (Roeder), a 2000 Monroeville graduate, have been married for 15 years. The couple have two daughters, Gianna, age 7, and Maria, age 5.

Tom is the high school physical education/health teacher at Olmsted Falls High School and Cassandra is the school counselor for grades K-3 in Falls City Schools.

And though Friday is the first official game for DeLuca and the Bulldogs at Norwalk, he has brought his team to scrimmage the Truckers in early August for several years.

But this trip will be strikingly different.

“I didn’t really tell my players a whole lot about it, but I’m legitimately looking forward to it,” DeLuca said. “We’re there to play football and try to win a game, but I’m excited to get there and see a lot of friends and family.”