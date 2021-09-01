Recovery Justice: Being Well Exhibit
Artist Julia Michelle Dawson with her painting “Women in Black.” [Photo by Luis Chavez]. Entering the exhibition building, a three-room gallery installation entitled Three Structures Touching opens an empathetic forum. This show is a collaboration of artist Maj Hassager from Denmark with Quinn Research Center founders Carolyn and Bill Edwards. It comprises structures symbolizing a freeway going through the neighborhood and displacing black residents. In addition, videos and photography on African American history shows challenges, work and goals in the Broadway district of Santa Monica.argonautnews.com
Comments / 0