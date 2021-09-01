CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY HELPS FOOD BANKS TO MEET UNPRECEDENTED DEMAND

James M. Ford, President and Chief Executive Officer of Central Valley Community Bank (Bank), announced that its sixth Business Food Fund Challenge is underway to benefit 15 local food banks in the San Joaquin Valley and Greater Sacramento region. The Bank led the effort by donating both team volunteerism and $27,000 to food banks throughout its footprint with the goal of encouraging regional businesses to do the same. Food banks are reporting unprecedented levels of food insecurity due to the lingering COVID-19 pandemic and regional wildfire evacuations. Families who have never had to rely on food assistance are finding their way to local food banks for the first time, in addition to those who continue to be affected by economic stresses, homelessness and job loss. For every $1.00 donated, qualified food banks are able to provide up to seven meals through their bulk contracts. For example, Central Valley Community Bank’s donations will help underwrite up to 189,000 individual meals. The Business Food Fund Challenge works to raise awareness of the need by providing an easy reference page at www.cvcb.com/business-food-fund-challenge which displays contact information for all 15 food banks detailed, as well as the Greater Sacramento recipients listed below. “Central Valley Community Bank is proud to donate time and funds to support our local food banks which tirelessly provide assistance to those in need,” said Ford. “We encourage other local and regionally-based businesses to join us in their own communities to fight hunger.” According to Feeding America, a nationwide organization of food banks, an estimated 45 million people, including 15 million children, were food insecure in 2020, up from 35.2 million people, including 10.7 million children, in 2019. Even more troubling is that 1 in 8 children are expected to experience food insecurity in 2021 according to the same report. While federal and local governments provide some relief for food banks, all of them rely heavily on the generosity of the private sector. Additionally, due to the lingering pandemic, food banks have lost many of their regular volunteers, further straining these vital organizations. The Business Food Fund Challenge has donated nearly $100,000 since 2014 and has received some matching support from the FHLBank of San Francisco to help food banks in the communities it proudly serves. Listed below are the food banks in the Greater Sacramento region receiving Bank donations and volunteer support. Their contact information, donation preferences and direct links to give and volunteer are available at www.cvcb.com/business-food-fund-challenge so other interested businesses can easily access this information for their own use. Community Food Banks County Served Food Bank of El Dorado County | El Dorado County Placer Food Bank | Placer County Orangevale-Fair Oaks Food Bank | Sacramento County Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services | Sacramento County Sacramento Loaves & Fishes | Sacramento County St. Vincent de Paul Roseville | Placer County Twin Lakes Food Bank | Sacramento County.