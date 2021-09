Disney Parks announced a new service on Wednesday it says will cut down on guest wait times — but there's a cost. Disney Genie, a service that debuts in the Disney Parks apps this fall, aims to do the planning for you. Say you want to ride Tower of Terror, meet Mickey Mouse, and eat at PizzeRizzo. Disney Genie will tell you how to best accomplish all those things in the shortest amount of time. But to actually skip the line at rides and attractions, you'll need to pay: Formerly free FastPasses, which were put on hold during the pandemic, are being replaced by Lightning Lane, which is only available through the paid Genie+.