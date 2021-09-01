Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Ben Rothwell Vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima In Talks For UFC Fight Night In November

By Fight Sports
fightsports.tv
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pair of veteran heavyweights will share the octagon on the top featherweights’ fight card. The card is not finalized yet, but verbal agreements are in the works to put Ben Rothwell to face Marcos Rogerio de Lima on November 13 at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas. The last...

www.fightsports.tv

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcin Tybura
Person
Maurice Greene
Person
Ben Rothwell
Person
Max Holloway
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Combat#Instagram A#Polish#Brazilian#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Amanda Nunes To Be Stripped Of UFC Title?

Julianna Peña was supposed to co-headline UFC 265 on Saturday against Amanda Nunes. But the latter had tesed positive for COVID-19. The double-champ could not compete and “The Venezuelan Vixen” was furious. Dana White nixed Julianna Peña vs Amanda Nunes. The 31-year-old Peña was left frustrated by the recent turn...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bryan Danielson ‘Punished’ After AEW Debut

Daniel Bryan (now Bryan Danielson in AEW) made his huge debut at last night’s AEW All Out pay-per-view as the crowd went berserk. Twitter has its own tools to ensure the security of the verified accounts and the newly signed AEW star didn’t want his Twitter account to be @WWEDanielBryan as he is no longer with WWE. That change cost him his precious blue verification checkmark. WWE ‘Sabotage’ Raw With Surprise Firings.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Cris Cyborg ‘Warning’ To Tito Ortiz Leaks In Video

Cris Cyborg warned Tito Ortiz about his Anderson Silva fight, saying weight cutting could go ‘bad’ for him, as seen below. Let’s be real here, Cris Cyborg is afraid of nobody. No matter who you are, Cris just isn’t afraid to take a stand. Cris Cyborg recently took a huge stand as Cris now joins many others who are saying that UFC fighters deserve much more than what they are getting paid….Georges St-Pierre Drops UFC Drug Bombshell.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Miesha Tate clarifies her previous remarks about her UFC fight purse: “My camp was very expensive, but the results were great”

Miesha Tate clarified her previous remarks about her UFC fight purse, saying that “my camp was very expensive, but the results were great.”. After having not fought for five years, Tate returned to the Octagon in July when she fought Marion Reneau. In what was one of Tate’s best performances of her MMA career, she finished Reneau in the third round via TKO. The victory earned Tate $200,000 for her purse, plus another $50,000 for “Performance of the Night.” However, “Cupcake” recently said that she has already spent 98% of what she made from her purse against Reneau.
Combat Sportsfightsports.tv

Deontay Wilder Hitting The Weights Hard For Tyson Fury Bout

Deontay Wilder is packing on muscles prior to his trilogy showdown against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. Wilder has reportedly been hitting the weights on a regular basis since his fight against Fury was put off after the WBC champ contracted the coronavirus. The heavyweights will clash on October 9 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Losing Another Former Champion To AEW?

Kevin Owens’ WWE contract expires in January 2022, Fightful Select reports. His contract was restricted around the pandemic, as it was set to expire in 2023. Owens hinted at going to AEW earlier today. The former WWE Diva, Sunny just got out of serving her sentence of just under a...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Drops AEW Bombshell Before Raw

Bray Wyatt has been away from pro-wrestling since he was released from WWE. But, he is certainly keeping tabs on the happening in the business. He noted the huge in-ring debut of CM Punk and reacted to it. He liked a Tweet of Punk that was about AEW All Out.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Charles Oliveira claps back after Justin Gaethje suggests the lightweight division became a “laughing stock” at UFC 262

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has hit back at Justin Gaethje for claiming his title win made the division a “laughing stock” earlier this year. While Oliveira may have won the title fair and square against Michael Chandler at UFC 262, many felt as if it wasn’t a legitimate undisputed championship fight due to the absence of Dustin Poirier. Gaethje has made it crystal clear in the last few months that he didn’t really understand the booking, and after taking another shot at Oliveira, “Do Bronx” has decided to fire back.
WWEringsidenews.com

Former WWE Superstars Spotted Backstage At AEW All Out

AEW All out was this Sunday, and the backstage area was full of familar faces. Some of these people were around All Out weekened, but there are a couple of surprises in the mix. According to Fightful Select, Scott D’Amore, Jerry Lawler, Jeff Jarrett, Eric Bischoff, Kurt Angle, and Mike...
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 36 results: Paddy Pimblett survives knockdown, swarms Luigi Vendramini for successful debut KO

Paddy Pimblett and Luigi Vendramini faced off in a Lightweight clash tonight (Sat., Sept. 4, 2021) at UFC Vegas 36 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pimblett opened the bout with an athletic kicking game, landing well while Vendramini swung back with counters. The two traded calf kicks, and Pimblett scored with a hard left. Vendramini then cracked his foe with a left hook, switched to the double leg, and threw his foe to the mat. From top position, Vendramini landed a few elbows before Pimblett escaped to his feet. Hard low kick from Vendramini, but Pimblett did answer with with a couple punches. Pimblett’s kicks began to flow again, but Vendramini landed heavy with another left. The Brazilian was bullying his foe a bit. Pimblett’s high chin was getting him caught by looping shots, and his takedown was denied along the fence.
UFCMMA Fighting

Miesha Tate didn’t want to ‘insult the division’ by demanding Holly Holm rematch so early into UFC comeback

More than five years have passed since Miesha Tate snatched the women’s bantamweight title away from Holly Holm at UFC 196, and still her last-minute heroics remain an iconic moment in mixed martial arts history. Tate was just 90 seconds away from failing in her championship bid before forcing Holm to sleep with a Hail Mary rear-naked choke in one of the most dramatic come-from-behind finishes ever seen in the UFC octagon.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Justin Gaethje Sad UFC Firing Claim Leaks

Justin Gaethje is one of the best UFC fighters in the history of the sport. Justin Gaethje’s surprising bet on Tyron Woodley was also leaked recently. Justin Gaethje recently spoke to ESPN MMA about his new contract and mentioned how it is not security as UFC can fire him at any time.
NFLmmasucka.com

Vitor Belfort: ‘Pay me in Crypto’

“Vitor Belfort is the ultimate choice to represent LITH Token,” said Andrew Rymer, founder of LITH Token. “He is South American and is very well known and respected there as a great athlete and as a great person, and with The Indigenous People’s Initiative meant to help those in Chile and Argentina impacted by lithium mining, Vitor Belfort can lead this Initiative better than anyone.”
Combat Sportsfightsports.tv

Mexican Boxer Succumbs To Injuries Five Days After Fight

Jeanette Zacarias Zapata, a female Mexican boxer, has died five days after suffering brutal injuries against Marie-Pier Houle in a Montreal ring. Groupe Yvon Michel, who organized the event at IGA Stadium Saturday night, confirmed that she succumbed to injuries on Thursday. “It is with great sadness and torment that...
UFCmmanews.com

Justin Gaethje Makes A Guarantee Ahead Of Michael Chandler Fight

Ahead of their meeting on November 6, Justin Gaethje has made a bold prediction regarding his fight with Michael Chandler. The eagerly anticipated lightweight clash between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler will take place in Madison Square Garden at UFC 268 later this year, and a wide range of fans believe it has all the ingredients to become a fight-of-the-year candidate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy