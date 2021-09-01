Ben Rothwell Vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima In Talks For UFC Fight Night In November

Miesha Tate clarified her previous remarks about her UFC fight purse, saying that “my camp was very expensive, but the results were great.”. After having not fought for five years, Tate returned to the Octagon in July when she fought Marion Reneau. In what was one of Tate’s best performances of her MMA career, she finished Reneau in the third round via TKO. The victory earned Tate $200,000 for her purse, plus another $50,000 for “Performance of the Night.” However, “Cupcake” recently said that she has already spent 98% of what she made from her purse against Reneau.