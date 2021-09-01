News Release - Final Five Star Bank Party in the Park Concert Tomorrow to Feature Zac Brown Tribute Band, Blue Sky Brothers

City of Rochester

News Release

(Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021) - The City’s Five Star Bank Party in the Park concert series concludes tomorrow, Sept. 2, with Zac Brown Tribute Band and Blue Sky Brothers at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, 353 Court St.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and performances begin at 5:30 p.m.

General admission tickets for Party in the Park are $7 (children 12 and under are free). VIP Ultra Lounge tickets are $45 (includes the $7 entry fee) in advance and $40 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at the gate and in advance at RochesterEvents.com.

Party in the Park concerts feature the MVP Health Care Family Zone, the VIP Ultra Lounge, the Craft Beer Garden, a Bubbly Bar and Bazaar in the Park. The VIP Ultra Lounge provides exclusive access to a VIP Ultra Lounge with preferred entry, full cash bar, table service, private restrooms, front stage access, complimentary snacks, chair massage and a commemorative lanyard.

Craft beer lovers can enjoy the Craft Beer Garden featuring a showcase of beers including New York State’s best IPAs, ciders stouts and more. The Bubbly Bar is back with prosecco and mimosas.

Bazaar in the Park offers a collective of emerging designers, vintage collectors and artisanal products to create a community around art, crafts, fashion and discovery.

Patrons may bring one sealed bottle of water into the Party in the Park concerts. Lawn chairs, bicycles, skateboards, in-line skates and pets are not permitted. A strict no-smoking policy will be enforced. Smokers must go to a designated, marked area.

In the event of extreme inclement weather, the rain location for Party in the Park concerts will be at Anthology, 336 East Ave.

Parking is available in metered spaces on nearby streets; nearby parking garages including the Washington Square Garage, 111 Woodbury Blvd.; the Court Street Garage, 194 Court St. and at the East End Garage, 475 E. Main St.; and Midtown Garage, 110 S. Clinton Ave. A bicycle rack and HOPR bike- and scooter-share station are located at the corner of Chestnut and Court Streets; and MLK Park is on the RTS Monroe Route 11 bus line, which runs until midnight on weeknights.

Five Star Bank Party in the Park is presented by Five Star Bank, produced by Rochester Events | Springut Group Inc. and sponsored by the City of Rochester; MVP Healthcare; CGI Communications; Labatt USA; Holiday Inn State Street; Kraft Heinz; Frintz; Wilkins RV; GreenSpark Solar; Digital Hyve and United Business Systems.

Media sponsors of Five Star Bank Party in the Park include WHEC Channel 10 and iHeart Radio.