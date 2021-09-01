Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Screening Seniors for A-Fib Reduces Risk for Adverse Outcomes

doctorslounge.com
 7 days ago

Last Updated: September 01, 2021. Reduction seen in combined end point of stroke, systemic embolism, bleeding leading to hospitalization, death. WEDNESDAY, Sept. 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Screening for atrial fibrillation offers a small net benefit in an older population, according to a study published online Aug. 29 in The Lancet, to coincide with the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2021: The Digital Experience, held virtually from Aug. 27 to 30.

www.doctorslounge.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fib#Hemorrhagic Stroke#Healthday News#Lancet#The Karolinska Institutet#Boehringer Ingelheim#Bayer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Screening for atrial fibrillation could reduce risk of stroke

Screening for atrial fibrillation in 75- and 76-year-olds could reduce the risk of stroke, severe bleeding and death, according to a study at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden that has been published in the journal The Lancet. Atrial fibrillation, a form of arrhythmia or irregular heartbeat, is associated with a five-fold...
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

Drinking This May Reduce Fatal Heart Disease Risk, New Study Says

If one of the first things you do each day is pour yourself a cup of something that helps you wake up, now you might have one more reason to keep up your routine. A new study that looked at the diet habits of nearly 469,000 people found that one particular beverage helped reduce the risk of early death from heart disease and stroke—two of the top five leading causes of death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CancerPosted by
Cancer Health

Statin Use Linked to Reduced Risk for Liver Cancer Recurrence

Cholesterol-lowering statin drugs were associated with a reduced risk for recurrence and mortality in people who underwent liver transplantation after a diagnosis of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common type of liver cancer. These results appeared in Liver Transplantation. “Although clinicians often hesitate to use statins because of their potential...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Drug cocktail reduces aging-associated disc degeneration

Chronic back pain affects upwards of 15 million adults in the US, racking up billions in healthcare costs and lost work days. Degeneration of the discs that cushion and support vertebrae, a common occurrence of aging, is a major contributor to low back pain. Although a widespread condition, few treatments are available. Now Jefferson's Makarand Risbud, Ph.D., James J. Maguire Jr. Professor of Spine Research in orthopedic surgery, division director of orthopedic research and co-director of the cell biology and regenerative medicine graduate program, and colleagues have shown that treating mice with a drug cocktail that removes aging cells reduces disc degeneration. The findings, reported in Nature Communications on September 3rd, show how a novel approach to preventing age-related disc degeneration may pave the way for treating chronic back pain.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Against expectations, patients who isolate before surgery 20% more likely to develop post-operative lung complications

New research published in Anaesthesia shows that, against expectations, patients isolating before surgery (mainly to avoid COVID-19 and its complications) are actually at a 20% increased risk of developing post-operative lung complications compared with patients who do not isolate. This goes completely against the current guidance in common use which mandates isolation before surgery.
Health Servicesmhealthintelligence.com

Mayo Clinic RPM Model Improves Outcomes For Acute COVID-19 Treatment

The midwestern health system expanded its multi-state RPM program during the pandemic to treat infected patients at home, employing a strategy that many healthcare organizations have been using to reduce hospital congestion and give patients a chance to recover at home instead of in a hospital ward. The original program...
Diseases & Treatmentsajmc.com

Pimavanserin Use Linked With Greater Risk of Hospitalization, Mortality in Patients With Parkinson Disease

Pimavanserin (Nuplazid) initiation among patients with Parkinson disease was associated with greater risk of 30-day hospitalization and mortality up to one year compared with non-users. Use of pimavanserin, sold as Nuplazid, may increase risk of hospitalization and mortality in patients with Parkinson disease (PD), according to study findings published in...
ScienceNature.com

Effect of adding hydrochlorothiazide to usual treatment of patients with acute decompensated heart failure: a randomized clinical trial

Acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) is the leading cause of hospitalization in patients aged 65 years or older, and most of them present with congestion. The use of hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) may increase the response to loop diuretics. To evaluate the effect of adding HCTZ to furosemide on congestion and symptoms in patients with ADHF. This randomized clinical trial compared HCTZ 50 mg versus placebo for 3 days in patients with ADHF and signs of congestion. The primary outcome of the study was daily weight reduction. Secondary outcomes were change in creatinine, need for vasoactive drugs, change in natriuretic peptides, congestion score, dyspnea, thirst, and length of stay. Fifty-one patients were randomized—26 to the HCTZ group and 25 to the placebo group. There was an increment of 0.73 kg/day towards additional weight reduction in the HCTZ group (HCTZ: − 1.78 ± 1.08 kg/day vs placebo: − 1.05 ± 1.51 kg/day; p = 0.062). In post hoc analysis, the HCTZ group demonstrated significant weight reduction for every 40 mg of intravenous furosemide (HCTZ: − 0.74 ± 0.47 kg/40 mg vs placebo: − 0.33 ± 0.80 kg/40 mg; p = 0.032). There was a trend to increase in creatinine in the HCTZ group (HCTZ: 0.50 ± 0.37 vs placebo: 0.27 ± 0.40; p = 0.05) but no significant difference in onset of acute renal failure (HCTZ: 58% vs placebo: 41%; p = 0.38). No differences were found in the remaining outcomes. Adding hydrochlorothiazide to usual treatment of patients with acute decompensated heart failure did not cause significant difference in daily body weight reduction compared to placebo. In analysis adjusted to the dose of intravenous furosemide, adding HCTZ 50 mg to furosemide resulted in a significant synergistic effect on weight loss.
HealthTennessee Tribune

Need For Opioid In Palliative Cancer Can Be Reduced By Supplements: Study

WASHINGTON — In a randomized and placebo-controlled study, researchers from Karolinska Institute showed that patients with vitamin D deficiency who received vitamin D supplements had a reduced need for pain relief and lower fatigue levels in palliative cancer treatment. Published in the scientific journal Cancers, the study said that vitamin...
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Fixed-Dose Combination Therapies Reduce Cardiovascular Risk

Last Updated: August 31, 2021. Fixed-dose combo with BP-lowering meds, statin, and aspirin yields largest reduction in cardiovascular risk. TUESDAY, Aug. 31, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Fixed-dose combination treatment consisting of blood pressure-lowering medications and a statin yields reduction in cardiovascular risk, according to research published online Aug. 29 in The Lancet to coincide with the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2021: The Digital Experience, held virtually from Aug. 27 to 30.
Sciencefox7austin.com

Convalescent plasma for COVID-19: Study says treatment of no benefit to most

WASHINGTON - The final results of a clinical trial show convalescent plasma did not prevent disease progression in a high-risk group of outpatients with COVID-19, the National Institutes of Health announced Wednesday. Last year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an Emergency Use Authorization for convalescent plasma in hospitalized...
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

Higher Vitamin D Intake Linked to Reduced Risk of Early-Onset CRC

Last Updated: August 30, 2021. Inverse association significant and stronger for dietary sources of vitamin D versus supplemental vitamin D. MONDAY, Aug. 30, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Higher vitamin D intake is associated with reduced risk of early-onset colorectal cancer (CRC) and precursors among young women, according to a study recently published in Gastroenterology.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Monoclonal antibody treatment combo reduces hospitalization among high-risk patients with COVID-19

In an observational study, Mayo Clinic researchers report that the combination of casirivimab and imdevimab—two monoclonal antibody treatments under Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization—keep high-risk patients out of the hospital when infected with mild to moderate COVID-19. The findings appear in The Lancet's EClinicalMedicine. Nearly 1,400 Mayo Clinic...
ScienceMedscape News

Phase 3 Drug Trial for ALS Halted for Lack of Efficacy

A global phase 3 trial of ravulizumab (Ultomiris) for adults with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is being discontinued following a data review, its manufacturer has announced. The CHAMPION-ALS placebo-controlled trial had enrolled 382 adults with sporadic or familial ALS at about 90 sites in North America, Europe, and Asia. The...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Relationship between Charlson comorbidity index, early recovery and 2-year mortality in elderly patients undergoing surgical treatment of inter-trochanteric fractures: a retrospective analysis

The aim of this study was to evaluate how the Charlson Comorbidity Index (CCI) scores contribute to early recovery and 2-year mortality in elderly patients undergoing surgical treatment of inter-trochanteric fractures. 60 cases with unilateral intertrochanteric fracture were retrospectively analyzed and divided into Low-CCI group (CCI: 1–4) or high-CCI groups (CCI: 5–6). All the patients’ electronic hospital records were reviewed. The preoperative situations (demographic data, comorbidities and fracture conditions), perioperative situations (wait time, operation time, implant choice, blood loss, transfusion or not) and postoperative situations (complications, first time out of bed, function about 1-/2- week and 2-year mortality) were recorded. 51.67% were in low-CCI group and 48.33% in high-CCI group. The survival rates in low- and high-CCI group were 93.5% and 86.2% respectively. According to the functional results of 1- or 2- week after operation, no significant difference was found (P = 0.955, 0.140). Log-rank analysis showed that the main prognostic factors were blood loss, first time out of bed and complication (P < 0.05). Multivariate analysis confirmed that complication and first time out of bed were significant factor on survival rate (P = 0.029, 0.010). Charlson comorbidity index maybe not the indicator of 2-year mortality in older patients with intertrochanteric fractures. In order to improve the prognosis, more attentions should be paid to reduce the complications and encourage postoperative earlier excise out of bed.
Women's HealthMedicalXpress

To reduce preeclampsia risk, study says take action before and between pregnancies

Preeclampsia—a complication that occurs in about 1 in every 25 pregnancies in the United States—is characterized by high blood pressure and signs of damage to an organ system, most often the liver or kidneys. It usually begins after 20 weeks of pregnancy in women whose blood pressure had previously been normal. In a new study, a multidisciplinary team of Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers has found that the periods before pregnancy and in between pregnancies are key times to address preeclampsia risk factors like obesity, diabetes and hypertension.

Comments / 0

Community Policy