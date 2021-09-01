Sheriff provides his views on a recent bomb threat case
There was a bomb threat at Spring Valley Elementary School on the morning of Aug. 11. Fortunately no bomb was ever found, but Junction City police did not arrive on the scene until 30 minutes after what they termed an unsubstantiated bomb threat came in from the school district. They did not respond with a lights and sirens running during morning traffic because they did not want to endanger the community traveling across town.jcpost.com
