Predictors of Upper GI Bleeding Identified After Acute MI

 7 days ago

Last Updated: September 01, 2021. WEDNESDAY, Sept. 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Predictors of upper gastrointestinal bleeding (UGIB) have been identified among patients discharged after acute myocardial infarction (MI), according to a study published online Aug. 23 in the European Heart Journal - Cardiovascular Pharmacotherapy to coincide with the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2021: The Digital Experience, held virtually from Aug. 27 to 30.

