Diseases & Treatments

Periodontitis May Raise Risk for New Cardiovascular Events

doctorslounge.com
 7 days ago

Presence of periodontitis at baseline linked to increased odds for new cardiovascular events. WEDNESDAY, Sept. 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Periodontitis is associated with increased odds of new cardiovascular (CV) events, according to a study presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2021: The Digital Experience, held virtually from Aug. 27 to 30.

www.doctorslounge.com

Comments / 0

#Gum Disease#Healthday News#The Karolinska Institute
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Screening for atrial fibrillation could reduce risk of stroke

Screening for atrial fibrillation in 75- and 76-year-olds could reduce the risk of stroke, severe bleeding and death, according to a study at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden that has been published in the journal The Lancet. Atrial fibrillation, a form of arrhythmia or irregular heartbeat, is associated with a five-fold...
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

Drinking This May Reduce Fatal Heart Disease Risk, New Study Says

If one of the first things you do each day is pour yourself a cup of something that helps you wake up, now you might have one more reason to keep up your routine. A new study that looked at the diet habits of nearly 469,000 people found that one particular beverage helped reduce the risk of early death from heart disease and stroke—two of the top five leading causes of death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CancerPosted by
LiveScience

Antibiotics may raise colon cancer risk, massive study suggests

Taking antibiotic drugs may raise the risk of developing colon cancer five to 10 years down the line, according to a new study of more than 40,000 cancer cases in Sweden. Past studies hinted that antibiotics can cause lasting changes to the gut microbiome — the community of microbes that live in the digestive tract — and that these changes may be linked to a heightened risk of colon cancer. Now, in the largest epidemiological study to ever explore this link, researchers report that the heightened risk may be specific to cancers in the so-called proximal colon, the part of the colon that connects to the small intestine and starts in the lower-right abdomen.
Diseases & Treatmentsajmc.com

Pimavanserin Use Linked With Greater Risk of Hospitalization, Mortality in Patients With Parkinson Disease

Pimavanserin (Nuplazid) initiation among patients with Parkinson disease was associated with greater risk of 30-day hospitalization and mortality up to one year compared with non-users. Use of pimavanserin, sold as Nuplazid, may increase risk of hospitalization and mortality in patients with Parkinson disease (PD), according to study findings published in...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Genetic test better than blood test for cardiovascular diseases

Determining an individual's blood group based on genetic tests instead of merely traditional blood tests can provide a better picture of the risk of cardiovascular diseases. If a patient has two genetic variants of A, B or AB, the risk is twice as high compared with if one is O. This is the finding of a new study from the Uppsala University using data from UK Biobank.
Fitnessbelmarrahealth.com

People at Risk for Cardiovascular Disease Who Ate Enriched Diet Shown to Reduce Cholesterol

A pecan-enriched diet has been found to reduce cholesterol in patients at risk for cardiovascular disease. A new study conducted by researchers in the UGA College of Family and Consumer Sciences has been able to link the consumption of pecans to significant improvements in total cholesterol, triglycerides, and low-density lipoprotein (LDL) or “bad” cholesterol.
Healthwnypapers.com

American Heart Association: Eating walnuts daily lowered bad cholesterol, may reduce cardiovascular disease risk

Eating about a half a cup of walnuts every day for two years modestly lowered levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, known as “bad cholesterol,” and reduced the number of total LDL particles and small LDL particles in healthy, older adults, according to new research published Monday in the American Heart Association’s flagship journal Circulation.
Sciencepharmatimes.com

Early use of Uptravi reduces risk of disease progression in PAH patients

New data from a post-hoc pooled analysis of the Phase III GRIPHON and Phase IIIb TRITON trials suggests that early use of Janssen's Uptravi (selexipag) soon after diagnosis may reduce the risk of disease progression in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). The findings, which were presented in an oral...
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Effect of Metabolic Syndrome on WTC-Lung Disease Risk Examined

Reduction of metabolic syndrome factors may reduce the likelihood of WTC-related lung injury in susceptible populations. FRIDAY, Sept. 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Firefighters who were on active duty on Sept. 11, 2001 (9/11) may be able to reduce their risk for World Trade Center-Lung Injury (WTC-LI), according to a study published online Sept. 2 in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Level of systolic blood pressure within the normal range and risk of cardiovascular events in the absence of risk factors in Chinese

The risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) at currently defined normal systolic blood pressure (SBP) levels in individuals without CVD risk factors is not well examined. We evaluated whether higher systolic blood pressure within the range considered normal is associated with a higher CVD risk in Chinese without traditional CVD risk factors. The community-based study included 25,529 individuals (mean age:47.3 ± 12.3 years;range:18–95 years) with a baseline SBP of 90–129 mmHg, who were free of CVD and traditional CVD risk factors, and who were re-examined in biennial intervals. During a mean follow-up of 10.6 ± 1.49 years (maximum. 11.5 years), 847 CVD events occurred. CVD incidence per 1000 person-years increased with higher baseline SBP levels (SBP,90–99 mmHg:1.45;100–109 mmHg:2.15;110–119 mmHg:3.06; and 120–129 mmHg:3.80). After adjusting for CVD risk factors, the categorical Cox regression suggested that the CVD risk was not statistically significant for study participants with a baseline SBP level of 100–109 mmHg, 110–119 mmHg, and 120–129 mmHg compared with those with a baseline SBP level of 90–99 mmHg. If CVD risk factors including blood pressure categories which developed during follow-up were included in a time-dependent Cox regression analysis, the normal baseline SBP was still not associated with incident CVDs. A SBP between 90 and 129 mmHg was not associated with an increased CVD risk in a healthy population.

