How does water become stale?

It’s Wednesday, September 8, and all the biggest fires are burning in California. Good morning, Nate here. There are 81 large fires burning in 11 U.S. states right now. Some 5.1 million acres have burned so far this year, and wildfire suppression costs have reached $3.3 billion. The biggest of the lot, the Dixie Fire, is already one of the largest wildfires in California history, topped only by last year’s August Complex, which burned more than a million acres. But the Dixie Fire is closing in on that record. Some other regions of the country experienced their biggest burns long ago: The Miramichi Fire of 1825 that cut across Maine and into Canada, the Great Michigan Fire of 1871, and The Big Burn of 1910 in the Rocky Mountains. Each consumed millions of acres. Now it’s California’s turn: Nine of the 10 biggest wildfires in the state’s history have occurred in the last decade — six of those since the start of last year.