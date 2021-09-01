Cancel
How does water become stale?

New Scientist
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCold tap water contains dissolved gases, mainly carbon dioxide and oxygen. These are responsible for the popping noises a kettle makes as it heats up, since the solubility of gases decreases rapidly with temperature. These gases have taste, but they also create a “mouthfeel“, so give rise to different sensations....

