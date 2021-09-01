Cancel
Paul Sullivan: Is this the worst team in Cubs history? Not yet — but there’s still time to pass these 6 on the all-time list.

Upon accepting my newly created role as senior Chicago Cubs losing streak expert back in early July, I had no idea how much work it would entail. The Cubs lost their 11th straight game on my first day on the job, only three shy of the franchise record of 14 consecutive losses at the start of the 1997 season. That stretch of bad baseball led to the sell-off of stars, but not before they contributed to the start of a 12-game losing streak that included the final loss by Jake Arrieta as a Cub and his epitaph for the 2021 season: “I’d love for you to take your mask off.”

Bote returns from freak ankle sprain, Andrew Romine DFA'd originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Less than two weeks after he sustained a freak ankle sprain, the Cubs activated infielder David Bote off the 10-day injured list Monday. The club designated infielder Andrew Romine for assignment in a corresponding move.

