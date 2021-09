It comes as no surprise that Drake's Certified Lover Boy is already breaking records on streaming services, most of which were previously set by 2018's Scorpion outing. While breaking Spotify's record for most single-day streams on the platform, the album is absolutely shattering expectations on Apple Music as it only took less than 24 hours for CLB to be the most-streamed album on the platform for the entire year of 2021. It becomes the largest debut ever on Apple Music, eclipsing the record set by Scorpion three years ago.