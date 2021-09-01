Cancel
SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Program Update Webinar

geekwire.com
 5 days ago

Learn how small businesses and nonprofits can apply for long term, low interest loans and small grants through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Program at this no cost webinar. Join representatives from the SBA as they provide updates and share everything you need to know about these programs. Register to watch live or an on-demand recording later. Simultaneous interpretation in seven languages will be available. Translated versions of the EIDL Application will be available for notetaking during the webinar.

www.geekwire.com

