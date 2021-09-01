Automotive Antenna Market Improvement Status (2021-2026) By Analyzing the Performance of Various Competitors: Luxfer Magtech, Back Country Cuisine, Hangzhou UT&C New Energy, and more

Rising safety and security concerns of vehicle occupants and strict government regulations are resulting in mounting usage of tire pressure sensors and airbag sensors in vehicles, especially passenger vehicles, in India. The combination of new regulations and the Global New Car Assessment Program’s (NCAP) ‘Safer Cars for India’ project is raising consumer demand for critical safety features such as airbags and tire pressure sensors, and acting as an impetus for global automakers. The automotive sector has witnessed significant growth over the past years, and this growth is estimated to persevere over the coming years as well. The India tire pressure sensor and airbag sensor market is estimated to expand at an impressive CAGR of more than 8% over the forecast period of 2021-2031.