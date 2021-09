We went to The Chinook on the Wyoming state line for the first time on Thursday night. Here's what you should know about the new live music destination. Live music has been mostly on pause for the last year and a half, and up until the last couple of months, we really didn't have any touring acts. Fortunately, we've been able to catch a few shows recently, and on Thursday night, we went to a new venue to see the Dirty Heads and Sublime With Rome — yes, we, a bunch of Coloradans, went to a show where most songs were about weed, in a state where it isn't legal. Aside from that, if you're wondering if it's worth the drive from the Fort Collins area, here's what we found.