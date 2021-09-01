Compare numbers to dispel confusion
When many opinions swirl about COVID-19 infections, looking at numbers helps me reach conclusions. Montana has a large rural population, no huge cities, and you’d expect that the relatively dispersed population would mean reduced infection transmission. Montana is the fourth largest state in square miles but only has one phone area code, 406. Relatively speaking, there aren’t a lot of people here, and we’re spread out. Wyoming is similar.www.valleyjournal.net
