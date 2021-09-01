Cancel
Public Notice: Appointment of new Independence Township supervisor

By Matt Mackinder
clarkstonnews.com
 7 days ago

A. A Special Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 P.M. B. The Pledge of Allegiance was given. C. ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Neubeck, Loughrin, Aliaga, Brown, Nallamothu, Ritchie. Absent: None. Also Present Dan Kelly, Township Attorney. D. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Approval of...

