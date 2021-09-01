Public Notice: Library millage rate, public hearing

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPERTY TAX MILLAGE RATE. The Clarkston Independence District Library Board will hold a public hearing on the proposed millage rate to be levied in 2021 at the Clarkston Independence District Library located at 6495 Clarkston Road, Clarkston, MI 48346, on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. The property tax millage rate proposed to be levied to support the budget will be a subject of this hearing. The District library is authorized to levy the millage pursuant to the authority granted by the District Library Establishment Act and the authorization of the district-wide millage by the voters in August 2014.