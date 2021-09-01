Sales of local author’s book to support Nanticoke Indian Tribe

Just in time for the Nanticoke Indian Tribe’s 43rd annual Powwow, local author Ed Moran has published a second edition of “The DreamCatcher of Rehoboth Beach.”. The first edition of the book was published earlier this summer. The new book continues the story of Skye, a member of the Nanticoke Indian Tribe, and Iktomi, Mother Nature’s Native American spirit. Moran will be selling the new edition of “DreamCatcher” at the powwow, with all sales going to the Nanticoke tribe.