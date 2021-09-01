Justice Dept.: Death faked in S.Ga. wire fraud case
VALDOSTA — A Colquitt County woman pleaded guilty to wire fraud in a case which involved manufacturing a fake fatality, the U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday. Brandi L. Browning, 35, of Norman Park, entered her plea in Valdosta’s federal court Tuesday, the justice department said in a statement. Browning faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine, as well as mandatory restitution.www.valdostadailytimes.com
Comments / 0