An Overview of Biologics for Crohn’s Treatment

By Jennifer Welsh
verywellhealth.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBiologic medical therapies, or biologics, are an important type of treatment for Crohn’s disease and inflammatory bowel disease. Biologics are a wide-ranging class of drugs, and there are many different types. Most biologics for Crohn's disease are monoclonal antibody treatments that help tune down the immune system’s overreaction to treat...

Health
FDA
Science
Diseases & Treatments
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

Prescription Treatments for DED

The panel discusses the possible prescription treatments for dry eye disease. Lisa M. Nijm, MD, JD: For a lot of people, though—and this is part of the reason that I think we have so many patients who are undiagnosed or underdiagnosed—it’s that they aren’t receiving actual medication treatment for the dry eye. We have so many more options now for treatment of dry eyes, especially one of my most recent ones that I’ve been so excited to use, Eysuvis, because it’s the first FDA-approved dry eye treatment for short-term treatment of dry eye signs and symptoms, and it’s just a 2-week course, 4 times a day. Those are options patients should be given the opportunity to have and to be able to utilize, rather than having them go through 2, 3, 4 artificial tears that are not going to solve the underlying problem because they’re not going to break that inflammatory cascade and will delay them getting care. That’s what happens when they come in.
Public Healthdallassun.com

WHO tests three potential Covid-19 treatments

The World Health Organisation on Wednesday announced major international trials of three drugs to see if they improve the condition of hospitalised Covid-19 patients. Artesunate, imatinib and infliximab will be tested on patients in more than 600 hospitals in 52 countries. "Finding more effective and accessible therapeutics for Covid-19 patients...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Glamour

5 Treatments Your Derm May Prescribe for Psoriatic Arthritis

Poosh or just the internet, you probably know that back before Kim Kardashian was a shapewear mogul or a billionaire, she was diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis. Let’s back up: Psoriasis is a skin disease that causes inflammation in the body that sometimes shows up as red patches with silvery scales on top. The patches are commonly found on the elbows, knees, and scalp but can show up anywhere on the body (Kardashian’s psoriasis tends to flare up on her lower right leg). Arthritis is painful inflammation and stiffness in the joints.
ScienceTelegraph

Could a malaria drug help treat hospitalised Covid patients?

Three anti-inflammatory drugs used to treat conditions including malaria, cancer and rheumatoid arthritis will be included in the next stage of a World Health Organization trial hunting for new coronavirus treatments. Last year the UN agency established Solidarity – a large, randomised control trial operating in roughly 70 countries –...
Sciencefox7austin.com

Convalescent plasma for COVID-19: Study says treatment of no benefit to most

WASHINGTON - The final results of a clinical trial show convalescent plasma did not prevent disease progression in a high-risk group of outpatients with COVID-19, the National Institutes of Health announced Wednesday. Last year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an Emergency Use Authorization for convalescent plasma in hospitalized...
Science985theriver.com

WHO-led trial to study three anti-inflammatory drugs for COVID-19 patients

ZURICH (Reuters) -The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday a clinical trial in 52 countries would study three anti-inflammatory drugs as potential treatments for COVID-19 patients. “These therapies – artesunate, imatinib and infliximab – were selected by an independent expert panel for their potential in reducing the risk of...
ScienceShropshire Star

Covid antibody treatment lowered risk of symptomatic disease by 77% in trial

AstraZeneca has published the results of research into its ‘antibody cocktail’ AZD7442. A new coronavirus antibody treatment developed by drugs giant AstraZeneca and aimed at people who cannot be vaccinated reduced the risk of developing symptomatic disease by 77%, the company said. The results of the Provent phase III pre-exposure...
Diseases & Treatmentsoptometrytimes.com

Treatment options for ocular allergies

Clinicians can offer patients both prescription and OTC options. Ocular allergies are among the most common conditions seen in clinic by optometrists and ophthalmologists. The more common and less severe types of allergic conjunctivitis are seasonal and perennial allergic conjunctivitis, while the more severe types are atopic keratoconjunctivitis, vernal keratoconjunctivitis, and giant papillary conjunctivitis.1.
SciencePosted by
SELF

How Do Biologics Work Anyway?

If your doctor has recommended biologics to treat your autoimmune disease, you might find yourself wondering: How do biologics work? There are many different treatments1 for autoimmune diseases, and you may be curious about how biologics differ from other medications you’ve tried in the past. Biologics are one of the...
Diseases & Treatmentscbia.com

CBIA BizCast: Funding Alzheimer’s Treatment

CBIA BizCast host Ali Warshavsky speaks with Kristen Cusato, director of communications with the Alzheimer's Association Connecticut Chapter, about the new FDA approved treatment for those with early signs of the disease. The FDA approved Aduhelm in June this year. The drug is the first disease modifying treatment of its...
HealthCourthouse News Service

Lack of testing advice on Crohn’s drug label debated at 11th Circuit

(CN) — An 11th Circuit panel heard arguments Wednesday over whether a golf coach’s kidney disease was directly caused by a drug company’s failure to provide physicians instructions on how to safely use a medication. Mark Blackburn began taking the drug Lialda to treat his Crohn’s disease in November 2013....
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

A possible new treatment for osteoarthritis joint issues

Researchers from Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) identify a small RNA molecule with the potential to help slow cartilage deterioration in people living with osteoarthritis. Osteoarthritis (OA) is a debilitating joint disease that affects millions of individuals worldwide. Common in the older adult population, OA is associated with loss...
CancerMedicalXpress

Expanding understanding of brain tumor biology to unlock new treatment options

Princess Margaret Cancer Centre researchers have made new findings which provide a deeper understanding of the most common—but highly under-studied—type of brain tumor, opening a new treatment pathway for patients. Research conducted by Senior Scientist Dr. Gelareh Zadeh's lab at the Macfeeters-Hamilton Neuro-Oncology Program offers expanded insight into the biology...
Grandville, MIGrand Rapids Business Journal

Infusion Associates administers new Alzheimer’s treatment

Infusion Associates has completed its first Aduhelm (aducanumab-avwa) infusion for a patient at its Grandville location, making it the first organization in West Michigan to administer the new FDA-approved drug treating Alzheimer’s disease. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration approved Aduhelm, also known as Aducanumab, on June 7 using the...
Diseases & Treatmentsbcm.edu

Platelet-rich plasma treatment shows efficacy for osteoarthritis

A pilot study conducted by researchers at Baylor College of Medicine combined wearable technology and patient-reported outcomes to assess the efficacy of platelet-rich plasma (PRP) treatment in osteoarthritis (OA). The results, published in the journal Regenerative Medicine, showed that a single injection of leukocyte-rich/PRP in the knee joint significantly improved...

