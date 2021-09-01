Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

J. Patrick Sokoloski, special needs teacher

Cape Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJ. Patrick Sokoloski passed away peacefully with his family by his side following complications from glioblastoma Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in his home. He was born in Baltimore, Md., June 7, 1945, son of the late Frank and Marge (Dempsey) Sokoloski. Patrick taught and coached at Perry Hall High School for 40 years. In his retirement, he continued to work with special needs students in Delaware. He was an avid marathoner and athlete. Patrick was a music lover who enjoyed the outdoors and daily walks with his dog, Joey.

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perry Hall High School#Allied#Suite C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Port Washington, NYportwashington-news.com

Ed McIlhenny, Legendary Teacher, Special Police Officer For The Port Police

There is a hero within our midst, in the name of Ed McIlhenny, a former Industrial Arts and Flying Instructor of 44 years in the Port Washington School District. They don’t make them like they used to—teachers have specialized. For McIlhenny diverse is an understatement. What most community members don’t know is that McIlhenny, besides being an admired teacher is a WWII Veteran and a member of Port’s first group of Special Police.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Three Priests Removed For Inappropriate Relationships With Adults

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three priests with the Chicago archdiocese have been removed from ministry for inappropriate relationships with adults, Cardinal Blase Cupich announced Saturday. An associate pastor of St. Genevieve Parish, Father Orlando Flores Orea, will step aside from his duties pending an investigation of an inappropriate relationship with an adult woman. “Father Flores Orea has acknowledged this behavior and will enter a period of prayer, spiritual healing and discernment,” Cupich wrote in letters to Father Orea’s current parish. Father Pedro Campos, pastor at St. Gerard, St. John the Baptist, and St. Susana parishes, will step aside pending an investigation into an inappropriate relationship with an adult man at St. Kevin Parish.  He will “live away from the parish while he enters a period of prayer, spiritual healing and discernment,” Cupich wrote. Father Rene Mena Beltran, pastor at St. Gall and St. Simon parishes, will step aside pending an investigation into a relationship with an adult man. All three acknowledged their relationships, Cupich wrote. The archdiocese has offered the woman and two men services from its victims assistance ministry. Letters were also sent to parishes where the three priests previously served.
rdrnews.com

Rebecca Adelaida Sedillo

Born August 23, 1975 in Roswell, NM. numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. I pray to God with all my heart for yesterday and you.
NRVNews

Blankenship, John Gregory

John “Greg” Gregory Blankenship, age 61 of Pulaski, died after a lengthy fight Friday, August 7, 2021. His fight on earth was getting boring so he thought to himself, “What would Chuck Norris do?” So, he decided to ask Jesus for an arm-wrestling match. And regardless of the results, he is a winner.
The Dominion Post

Tripp Clayton

Tripp Marshall Clayton, beautiful baby boy of Chelsea Nicole (Swiger) Clayton and Tyler Ray Clayton, gained his little angel wings on Saturday Aug. 14 2021, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his maternal grandparents, David and Tammy Swiger; paternal grandparents, Debbie and...
Grand Ridge, FLjacksoncountytimes.net

Mrs. Peggy M. Johnson

Mrs. Peggy M. Johnson of Grand Ridge, Florida transitioned from life temporal to life eternal on Monday, August 9, 2021 in Chautauqua Health and Rehabilitation Center in Defuniak Springs, Florida. Mrs. Johnson was a member of the Saint Rose African Methodist Episcopal Church. She retired from River Valley Nursing Home...
mainstreetnews.com

Patricia Joyce Rutledge Morgan

COLFAX, NORTH CAROLINA - Patricia Joyce Rutledge Morgan, 86, Colfax, North Carolina, loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother passed on to her new journey in heaven Saturday, July 31, 2021. Patricia “Pat”, daughter of the late Clifford Charner and Sarah Evelyn (Kesler) Rutledge, was born in Winder. She married...
Broadus, MTpowderriverexaminer.com

Catholic Church Rectory Moved

The rectory of St. David's Catholic Church was moved earlier this week, after being sold by the church, due to black mold accumulation. The building was built in 1958, serving as a home for Father Pat and Father Chester during their tenures in Broadus.
Hershey, PAthesunontheweb.com

Donna K. Hixon

Donna Knaub Hixon, 64, of the Village of Union Deposit, Hershey, went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 6, 2021. Donna was the daughter of the late Elwood and Hazel Sipe, and is survived by her husband, Ronald Hixon, and three children, Nathaniel, Donovan and Laura, one step-son, Zachary, four grandchildren with a new one expected early next year, her sister, Pam Strange and her brother, David Sipe.
Times-Union Newspaper

Linda L. Besson Cochran

MENTONE – Linda L. Besson Cochran, 83, of Mentone, passed at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Kosciusko Community Hospital of Warsaw. Linda was born on April 12, 1938, in Warsaw, to the late William Earl and Leona Leininger Besson. She was raised by her father, and, after her mother’s passing, her stepmother, Lela. She was married on May 20, 1961, in Mentone, to William "Bill" M. Cochran, who preceded her in death on March 15, 2018.
Milford, DECape Gazette

Noah B. Attix, Church of God member

Noah B. Attix, 44, of Milford passed away Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Bayhealth Sussex Campus, Milford. He was born October 11, 1976, in Milford to Barrett Lee and Gloria Swanson Attix. Noah worked as a purchasing agent for Sea Watch International, Milford for eight years. He was previously the...
Nolensville, TNwilliamsonhomepage.com

Nolensville's Mother Teresa Catholic Church to hold first Sunday mass

Nolensville’s newly-established Mother Teresa Catholic Church will hold their first Sunday mass this upcoming Sunday, Sept. 5, marking a new era for the faithful in Williamson County. The church was initially announced in early 2020 after a $4.2 million purchase of 166 acres in Nolensville, and while the long-term plan...
Clare, MIclarecountycleaver.net

2021 Hecker-Reigle-Hughes 28th reunion

The HRH reunion resumed after a 2020 COVID hiatus on Aug 7. Organized by Kathy Dickenson, it was a congenial group with a lot of catching up to do. Present were the Dickenson family: dad Kris, mom Kathy, son Tyler and daughter Kaetlynn. Tyler will be a freshman at Clare High School this year while Kaetlynn will be a senior. (She states she fully intends to lord this over him all year.)
Front Royal, VAroyalexaminer.com

Rachel Burke Keener (1915 – 2021)

Rachel Burke Keener, 106, passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021, at her home. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 19 at 11:00 a.m. at the Riverton United Methodist Church with Pastors Marc Roberson & James Boyette officiating. Interment will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal.
Elkins, WVWVNews

Lois Kessler

ELKINS — Lois Ellen Irons Kessler, 88, of Elkins and formerly of Rowlesburg and Morgantown, entered Heaven on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. Lois was born April 15, 1933 in Elkins, a daughter of the late Earl Leon Irons and Greta (Lipscomb) Irons. Lois was...
Natchez Democrat

Debra Lynn Ellis

NATCHEZ — Memorial visitation services for Debra Lynn Ellis, 64, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on August 14, 2021, in Natchez, will be held on Thursday, August 19, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entrance without it. Visitors will be rotated out if it appears to be getting overcrowded in the chapel area. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.
villages-news.com

Cynthia Sue Hochstetler

Cynthia Sue Hochstetler (nee Rose) entered into her heavenly home on Saturday, August 21, 2021. Cynthia was born on May 11, 1947 in Dover Ohio. She is survived by her life partner Sue Doherty, daughter Marylee and son-in-law Jerry Rozek, grandchildren Emma, Madeline and Elizabeth; sister Linda Keim, nephew Jim, and nieces Marsha and Kathy. She was preceded in death by her parents Leo and Mary Cowan Rose.
Merrill, WIAPG of Wisconsin

Ruth H. Radlinger

Ruth H. Radlinger, 100, of Merrill, passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021, while residing at Pine Crest Nursing Home. Ruth was born July 24, 1921, in Park Falls, daughter of the late William and Ella (Schalefke) Oesterreich. She married Roman Radlinger on January 3, 1940, at St. Anthony’s Rectory in Park Falls. He preceded her in death on June 8, 2013. Ruth assisted her husband at Radlinger Oil Company as a bookkeeper. Ruth was the former owner and operator of Park City Liquor in Merrill, and she also owned and operated a dress shop, first in Minocqua then moving the shop to Tomahawk. To say the least, Ruth was an avid bowler throughout Merrill and the state of Wisconsin. She was the secretary of the Merrill Women’s Bowling Association for many years. She organized the Merrill couples Doghouse tournament at Les & Jim’s and was the co-founder of the Northeastern Wisconsin Non-Pro Tournament and originated the State Seniors Bowling tournament. Ruth was instrumental in helping create the Channel 7 Ladies and Men’s Pinbuster tournaments annually held throughout central Wisconsin. Ruth was a charter member of the State 600 Club. In 1994, Ruth was recognized for bowling in 50 state tournaments. She was the first bowler to be inducted into the Merrill Bowling Hall of Fame. Ruth received the Wisconsin Women Bowling Writers President’s Award and was honored for her 25 years of service as the Merrill WBA secretary-treasurer. Raised on a golf course in Park Falls, Ruth could be found on the golf course during the summer months. After retirement Ruth and Roman enjoyed traveling.
Liberal First

BARBARA HOLLAND

Barbara Sue Holmes Holland, 82, died Nov. 25, 2020 in Northglenn, Colo. after battling cancer.   . She was born May 31, 1938 to Milford (Shorty) and Leola (Katzer) Holmes in Orange County, Calif. . She graduated from Liberal High School in 1956 and later made her home in Denver. She worked as...
Kitty Hawk, NCthecoastlandtimes.com

Judy Christine Roughton

Kitty Hawk – Judy Christine Hildebrand Roughton passed away peacefully on August 15, 2021 at the age of 65. She was preceded in death by parents, Robert W. Hildebrand and Helen Garafola Hildebrand, and sisters Marcy Lee Hildebrand and Kathleen Hildebrand. She is survived by her partner, Ray Townsend; and her siblings, Mary Auth, Jeannie C. Prew, Richard Hildebrand, and Robert Hildebrand.

Comments / 0

Community Policy