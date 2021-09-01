Cancel
5 missing, 5 injured after U.S. Navy helicopter crashes into sea near San Diego

By Darryl Coote, Daniel Uria
UPI News
UPI News
 7 days ago
The Navy said the MH-60S chopper, similar to this one, was operating off the USS Abraham Lincoln when it went into the water about 60 nautical miles off San Diego, Calif. File Photo by Specialist 3rd Class Shawn J. Stewart/U.S. Navy/UPI

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Five U.S. Navy service members are missing after a military helicopter crashed off the coast of San Diego, authorities said.

The Navy said the MH-60S chopper, operating off the USS Abraham Lincoln, went into the water on Tuesday afternoon about 60 nautical miles off shore.

The helicopter was carrying six people. One sailor was rescued.

"Search and rescue operations are ongoing with multiple Coast Guard and Navy air and surface assets," the Navy said in a statement.

Five sailors aboard the Abraham Lincoln were injured as a result of the crash. Three sustained minimal injuries and remained aboard the ship while two others were transported ashore for medical treatment.

The helicopter crew had been conducting routine flight operations, the Navy said.

UPI News

UPI News

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

