As physicians, we stand firm in favor of mask mandates

We, the doctors of the Georgia State Medical Association, want to express our alarm and concern over the current surge of the Covid-19 pandemic. The data over the course of the pandemic have documented that African Americans are disproportionately impacted by Covid-19, have excess negative health consequences, more hospitalizations, and are more likely to die from Covid-19. This finding continues to hold true for African Americans in Georgia and for African Americans throughout our country. This disparity has been further exacerbated during the Delta variant surge involving younger populations, and as a result our African American children are also more likely to be hospitalized, die, or develop the Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS) that Covid causes.