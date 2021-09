In H1 2021, a total of 55 oil and gas discoveries were made globally with conventional oil and gas resources dominating the discoveries landscape. Among regions, South America and Asia were the top regions globally, each with 10 oil and gas discoveries in H1 2021. Among countries, Norway led globally in terms of count of discoveries in H1 2021 with nine. Of these, seven were conventional oil discoveries and the remaining two were conventional gas discoveries. Among operators, Equinor Energy AS and Turkiye Petrolleri Anonim Ortakligi (TPAO) have been the most successful in H1 2021, with four discoveries each. Oil and Natural Gas Corp., Eni S.p.A., and Kuwait Oil Co. are next with three discoveries each.