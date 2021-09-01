Commentary: Require masks, promote vaccination

The top officials at the Department of Public Instruction and healthcare institutions are recommending your kids wear masks to school this fall. State Superintendent Jill Underly made the plea on Monday, calling masking the number one way to keep schools open and ensure face-to-face learning can occur. The DPI cites difficulties to monitor mask policies, low vaccination rates in the school’s community, and the Delta variant as why they are making the recommendation. The Centers for Disease Control recommended all people inside school buildings wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. Of Door and Kewaunee counties’ eight school districts, only Gibraltar is currently requiring a portion of its student population to mask up when school starts next month. Bellin Health President and CEO Chris Woleske made a similar recommendation during the latest #MyCommunityMyBellin Podcast. She understands the controversy around the stance and how hard it is for younger students to keep it on for the school day. Woleske says at the end of the day, it is about protection.