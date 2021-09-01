Cancel
Mifflin County, PA

2021 Mifflin County 15s will stand the test of time

Sentinel
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the last six years, the Mifflin County Babe Ruth league has had three of its teams make it into a national championship game. Don’t take that for granted. Since 1952, Pennsylvania has had only 11 teams make it that far. That would be 70 seasons. And in that span only six Pennsylvania leagues have made it to a national championship game. Levittown and Mifflin County have each done it three times, Broomall-Newtown has done it twice. Tri-Township, West End of Williamsport and Drexel Hill have each done it once.

