Public Notice: Appointment of new Independence Township fire chief

By Matt Mackinder
clarkstonnews.com
 7 days ago

A. A Special Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 5:30 P.M. B. The Pledge of Allegiance was given. C. ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Neubeck, Loughrin, Aliaga, Brown, Nallamothu, Ritchie. Absent: None. Also Present Dan Kelly, Township Attorney. D. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Approval of...

