Hale County, AL

Registration Opens September 14 for Forever Wild Field Trial Area Youth Hunts

outdooralabama.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ (ADCNR) State Lands Division announces the youth deer and duck hunt schedules for the M. Barnett Lawley Forever Wild Field Trial Area (FWFTA) in Hale County. The hunts will take place late November 2021 through January 2022. Registration will open September 14 and run until November 1. Hunters will be selected via a computerized, random drawing after registration closes.

